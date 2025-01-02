Thybulle (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Thybulle was working his way back from offseason surgery on his right knee, but he suffered a setback in November when he suffered a Grade 2 right ankle sprain. He's been able to progress to non-contact drills, but it's unclear when the 2019 first-round pick will be able to make his 2024-25 regular-season debut. His next opportunity to do so will be Saturday against the Bucks.