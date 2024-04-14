Thybulle (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Kings.

Thybulle hasn't played since March 29 due to a right ankle impingement, and now his regular season is officially over. During his first full season with Portland, Thybulle compiled averages of 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 three-pointers across 65 appearances.