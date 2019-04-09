Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Absent from injury report
Harkless (hip) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against Sacramento.
Harkless was forced to leave Sunday's matchup with Denver due to hip tightness, and he was unable to return. Fortunately, he's been removed from the injury list and is expected to take the floor Tuesday evening.
