Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Available for Game 2

Harkless (knee) is available for Game 2 against the Pelicans on Tuesday, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Harkless has missed the past 10 contests due to a left knee injury but should provide a boost to the Trail Blazers after the team suffered a nail-biting Game 1 loss to the Pelicans on Saturday. Evan Turner has been starting at small forward recently and the team has not yet announced whether or not Harkless will re-join the starting rotation immediately, although it seems more likely that the team would opt to restrict his minutes in order to prevent further injuries.

