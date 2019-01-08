Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Available to play Monday
Harkless (knee) has been cleared to play Monday against the Knicks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Harkless missed Saturday's contest against Houston due to a knee injury, but after being listed as probable for Monday night's tilt, there was little doubt he'd take the court. He figures to resume his spot with the starters and take on his typical workload in what figures to be a favorable matchup.
