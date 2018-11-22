Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Available to play Wednesday

Harkless (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Harkless has missed the past 12 games with right knee soreness, but will look to play Wednesday. It is unknown how much Harkless will play or if he will be on any sort of restrictions going forward, but for now it seems likely he will resume the workload he had prior to the injury. In the five games Harkless has played this year, he is averaging 3.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 17.6 minutes per game.