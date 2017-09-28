Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Back at practice Thursday
Harkless (foot) returned to practice Thursday, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Harkless missed Wednesday's practice with a left foot strain, but it wasn't anything serious and he's now been cleared moving forward. Now that he's healthy, look for Harkless to battle for a starting role at either small forward or power forward, with his biggest competition including the likes of Evan Turner and Al-Farouq Aminu. Rookies Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan could also be in the running at power forward.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Held out with foot strain Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Will move to bench role Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Second-leading Blazers scorer Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Scores 17 in loss vs. Timberwolves•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Contributes 13 points Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Hot shooting night in Thursday win•
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...