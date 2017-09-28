Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Back at practice Thursday

Harkless (foot) returned to practice Thursday, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Harkless missed Wednesday's practice with a left foot strain, but it wasn't anything serious and he's now been cleared moving forward. Now that he's healthy, look for Harkless to battle for a starting role at either small forward or power forward, with his biggest competition including the likes of Evan Turner and Al-Farouq Aminu. Rookies Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan could also be in the running at power forward.