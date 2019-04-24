Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Bounces back offensively in Game 5 win

Harkless produced 17 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-10 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 118-115 win over the Thunder in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Tuesday.

Harkless joined C.J. McCollum in posting a solid 17-point scoring total that served as an ideal complement to Damian Lillard's spectacular 50-point performance. The veteran wing stepped up his offensive game during the series, scoring between 14 and Tuesday's 17 points in three of the five games. Harkless averaged 9.0 shot attempts and drained them at a 45.0 percent clip during the series while averaging 11.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across 30.4 minutes. He'll look to provide similar numbers in the semifinal round versus the Nuggets or Spurs.