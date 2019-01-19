Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Cleared to play Friday
Harkless (knee) is available Friday against the Pelicans, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Harkless is set to make his return after missing six of the last seven games due to a knee injury. He'll return to the starting lineup, although It's unclear whether the Trail Blazers will hold him to a minutes limit based on his lengthy absence.
