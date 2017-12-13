Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Cleared to play Wednesday
Harkless (quad) will play during Wednesday's game against the Heat.
Harkless, who has been sidelined over the past two games, was upgraded to probable after shootaround and now has been cleared to play. With his return, Evan Turner, who has been starting in Harkless' stead, will likely return to the bench and see a reduced role.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Upgraded to probable Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out Monday vs. Warriors•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out Saturday vs. Rockets•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.