Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Cleared to play Wednesday

Harkless (quad) will play during Wednesday's game against the Heat.

Harkless, who has been sidelined over the past two games, was upgraded to probable after shootaround and now has been cleared to play. With his return, Evan Turner, who has been starting in Harkless' stead, will likely return to the bench and see a reduced role.

