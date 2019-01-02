Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Cleared to play

Harkless (knee) will play and start Tuesday against the Kings, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Harkless missed Sunday's game with a knee injury, but he's healed enough to take the court Tuesday. Since he began starting Nov. 25, he's averaging 7.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals.

More News
Our Latest Stories