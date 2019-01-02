Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Cleared to play
Harkless (knee) will play and start Tuesday against the Kings, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Harkless missed Sunday's game with a knee injury, but he's healed enough to take the court Tuesday. Since he began starting Nov. 25, he's averaging 7.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals.
