Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Clutch three clinches home court

Harkless provided 26 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds and four blocks across 34 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 104-101 win over the Lakers on Tuesday.

Not only did Harkless surprisingly lead the team in scoring for the night, he also came up big when it counted most. It was the veteran wing, as opposed to Damian Lillard or C.J. McCollum, who had the ball in his hands for a corner three-point attempt at the buzzer that snapped a 101-101 tie and clinched home-court advantage for the Trail Blazers in their first-round playoff series. Harkless connected on several important buckets throughout the fourth quarter, and his scoring tally Tuesday was a season-high figure. Despite the surge, he's much more likely to play a complementary role once the postseason begins.