Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Complete line in win

Harkless supplied 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 22 minutes Saturday against the 76ers.

Harkless made his presence known across the board on Saturday, leading the Trail Blazers in both steals and blocks. He's now scored in double-digits in three-straight contests and has knocked down a three pointer in each of his last four games. At this points, however, Harkless doesn't contribute enough on a consistent basis to be relevant in standard formats.