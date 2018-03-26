Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Continues offensive renaissance Sunday

Harkless registered 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and four blocks across 34 minutes in Sunday's 108-105 win over the Thunder.

Harkless has flipped the switch on the offensive end since mid-month, as he's now posted five double-digit scoring effort in the last six games while shooting at least 60.0 percent in all of those contests. The sixth-year wing's contributions have been especially valuable as a supplementary source of scoring while Damian Lillard endures a bit of a shooting slump, and his typically strong work on the boards also helps him round out his production.