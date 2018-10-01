Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Could be limited to start regular season
Harkless (knee) said Monday that he could be limited for the first few games of the regular season, Joe Freeman of The Oreognian reports. "I'll probably start off the first couple games (with) low minutes, just see how I feel, and then increase every game," Harkless said. "That's why I want to get more than one preseason game in to try and build and gauge that, so when the regular season starts, I have a better idea."
Harkless has slowly been ramping up his activity in practices and he's hoping to log limited minutes in at least one or two preseason games over the next few weeks. How he ultimately feels during those contests will go a long way in determining what sort of workload he will have once the regular season arrives. Either way, it sounds like Harkless is expecting to have some limitations when the opener arrives Oct. 18 against the Lakers, so fantasy owners may want to give him some time to get his legs under him before attempting to roll him out in lineups. Harkless started 36-of-59 games last year, so once healthy, he should have a shot to compete for a spot in the top unit.
