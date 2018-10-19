Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Designated probable for Saturday

Harkless (knee) is officially listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Harkless was able to play in Thursday's opener against the Lakers, but he came off the bench and played only 18 minutes, finishing with seven points, six rebounds and three blocks. The probable designation looks to be precautionary, but the Blazers should offer confirmation on his status after shootaround Saturday morning.