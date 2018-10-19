Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Designated probable for Saturday
Harkless (knee) is officially listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Harkless was able to play in Thursday's opener against the Lakers, but he came off the bench and played only 18 minutes, finishing with seven points, six rebounds and three blocks. The probable designation looks to be precautionary, but the Blazers should offer confirmation on his status after shootaround Saturday morning.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Posts seven points off bench in opener•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Likely to come off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Probable for opener•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Goes through most of practice, still questionable•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Probable to play Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...