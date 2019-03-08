Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Disappointing effort Thursday
Harkless managed just two points, three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 21 minutes during Thursday's 129-121 loss to the Thunder.
Harkless had been a hot pickup across many formats leading into Thursday's game, his value buoyed by his recent production. However, he was a disappointment here, finishing with just two points in 21 minutes. Head coach Terry Stotts went with Rodney Hood down the stretch and the playing time is likely a result of the matchup and Hood having the hot hand. Harkless is worth holding onto if you can but with a poor schedule over the next week, dropping him is not the worst idea.
