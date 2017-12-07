Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Doesn't practice Thursday
Harkless sat out Thursday's practice, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Harkless suffered a bruised quad during Tuesday's game against the Wizards, forcing him to leave the contest after just 12 minutes. The Trail Blazers have off until Saturday's tilt with the Rockets, so there's certainly still time for Harkless to recover and be available. For now, however, he can be considered questionable and if he does miss time, Pat Connaughton and Evan Turner would likely see more minutes at small forward.
