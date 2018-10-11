Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Doesn't see the floor Wednesday
Harkless (knee) didn't take the court for Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Suns.
For the second straight game, Harkless was expected to take the floor, but wound up being scratched last second. What that means for his recovery is unclear at this point in time, though Harkless does have one more shot to see some action in the preseason with a matchup versus the Kings on Friday. Consider Harkless highly questionable for that contest and if he does play, the forward would likely only see limited minutes.
