Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Double-double, three blocks in loss
Harkless had 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 99-90 loss to the Pistons.
Harkless matched his season high in blocks while logging his second double-double through 55 appearances this season. While he finished with more field goal attempts than points and totaled as many turnovers as assists, Harkless delivered a well-rounded stat line. Still, he's not a very consistent contributor, which limits his value to deeper leagues.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Scores 11 points in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Off injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Ruled out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Disappointing effort Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Season-best scoring effort•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.