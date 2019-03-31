Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Double-double, three blocks in loss

Harkless had 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 99-90 loss to the Pistons.

Harkless matched his season high in blocks while logging his second double-double through 55 appearances this season. While he finished with more field goal attempts than points and totaled as many turnovers as assists, Harkless delivered a well-rounded stat line. Still, he's not a very consistent contributor, which limits his value to deeper leagues.