Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Drains career-high five threes Sunday

Harkless scored 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-5 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 97-96 loss to the Celtics.

The five threes were a career high for Harkless, while the 19 points were nearly as many as he'd scored in the previous 13 games combined -- a stretch that included four DNPs. If he can stay hot from the outside, he should earn more court time on a Blazers second unit looking for all the offense it can get, but his track record suggests he'll fade back into fantasy irrelevance very quickly.

