Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Exits Game 2 with injury

Harkless suffered a right ankle sprain and is questionable to return to Game 2, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Harkless hurt his ankle late in the second quarter of Game 2. At the moment he's questionable to return but if he's unable to, look for Rodney Hood and Evan Turner to see an uptick in minutes.

