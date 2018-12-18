Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Foul trouble preempts strong night
Harkless generated 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 131-127 win over the Clippers on Monday.
Harkless picked up five fouls, which partly short-circuited what was his best scoring night of the campaign thus far. The seven-year veteran has been locked in with his shot throughout December, with Monday's 71.4 percent showing serving as his fifth of at least 50 percent over seven contests during the month. Harkless boasts a 55.8 percent success rate, including 50.0 percent from three-point range, over that span, but his typically modest usage on the offensive end (4.6 shot attempts per game) keeps his upside firmly capped.
