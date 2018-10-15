Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Goes through most of practice, still questionable

Harkless (knee) went through most of Monday's practice but remains questionable for Thursday's season opener against the Lakers, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Harkless was held out of all five preseason games due to a sore left knee, but his participation in Monday's session is a major step in the right direction. Nonetheless, coach Terry Stotts didn't provide much insight into Harkless' status for the opener. "He doesn't have a status right now," Stotts told the media. For the time being, consider Harkless optimistically questionable, but he appears to be trending in the right direction.