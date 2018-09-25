Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Goes through portions of practice

Harkless (knee) went through about one third of Tuesday's practice, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Harkless continues to recover from a knee surgery he underwent at the end of last season, and it was expected he would be limited to begin camp. He should be considered day-to-day and his status for the preseason is in question.

