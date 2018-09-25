Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Goes through portions of practice
Harkless (knee) went through about one third of Tuesday's practice, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Harkless continues to recover from a knee surgery he underwent at the end of last season, and it was expected he would be limited to begin camp. He should be considered day-to-day and his status for the preseason is in question.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Will be limited to start camp•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out for Game 4•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable for Game 4•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Quiet in Game 3 start•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Starting in Game 3•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Productive in return to action•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...