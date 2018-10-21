Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Grabs eight boards in Saturday's win

Harkless supplied five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 20 minutes during Saturday's 121-108 win over the Spurs.

Harkless was able to give it a go after being listed as probable with a knee issue prior to tipoff. He hasn't played much through the first two games as Jake Layman has filled in as the starting small forward, though Harkless will likely reclaim the job when he returns to full strength. With that being said, he's not exactly the most reliable contributor, particularly on the offensive end.