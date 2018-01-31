Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Heading back to bench Tuesday

Harkless will head back to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Harkless picked up the start in place Evan Turner (personal) on Friday, posting five points, one rebound and a block across 18 minutes. However, Turner has since rejoined the team and will take on his typical starting role, so Harkless will move back to the bench Tuesday. Considering Harkless had seen a total of three minutes in the Trail Blazers' prior four games, he should once again be off the radar for fantasy purposes with the demotion.