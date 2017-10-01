Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Held out of Sunday's scrimmage

Harkless (foot) was held out of Sunday's scrimmage, Jason Quick of CSNNW.com reports.

Coach Terry Stotts indicated Harkless was held out due to a nagging injury, so it's likely related to the foot injury he was dealing with last week. Still, he's since returned to practice and Sunday's absence was likely just precautionary at this point. Harkless is expected to be ready to play in Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Suns.