Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Held out with foot strain Wednesday
Harkless is dealing with a left foot strain and was held out of Wednesday's practice, Joe Freeman of the Oregonian reports.
It's not expected to be anything serious, but with training camp just kicking off, it wouldn't be surprising if he missed a practice or two later this week to avoid any additional aggravation. The Trail Blazers don't start the preseason until Tuesday against the Suns, so Harkless should have plenty of time to make a return to full strength by then. That said, continue to keep an eye on his status for the rest of this week.
