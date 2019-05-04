Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Hopes to play versus Nuggets

The Blazers are hopeful Harkless (ankle) will both play and start in Friday's Game 3 against the Nugget, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Harkless had an MRI on his ankle after Game 2 that confirmed a sprained ankle. He was originally deemed questionable, but looks to be on track to play assuming he avoids any setbacks. Expect confirmation on his status closer to tip-off.

