Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Hopes to play versus Nuggets
The Blazers are hopeful Harkless (ankle) will both play and start in Friday's Game 3 against the Nugget, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Harkless had an MRI on his ankle after Game 2 that confirmed a sprained ankle. He was originally deemed questionable, but looks to be on track to play assuming he avoids any setbacks. Expect confirmation on his status closer to tip-off.
