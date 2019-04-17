Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Improved effort in Game 2 victory

Harkless compiled 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 114-94 victory over Oklahoma City.

Harkless stepped up Tuesday, hauling in a team-high nine rebounds as Enes Kanter was nullified on both ends of the floor. Harkless continues to be one of the more unheralded pieces when looking at the Trail Blazers as a unit. His defense is going to be key moving forward, especially with the series now heading to Oklahoma City for Game 3.