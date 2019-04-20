Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Inefficient showing in Game 3 loss

Harkless totaled seven points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 34 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 120-108 loss to the Thunder in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Friday.

Harkless enjoyed a somewhat rare offensive surge in Game 2, draining six of nine shots on his way to a 14-point effort. However, he was back in the single digits in the scoring column Friday, and he also ultimately fouled out of the contest. The veteran wing is valued primarily for his solid defense, and double-digit scoring contributions the likes of which he produced in Game 2 tend to be few and far between.