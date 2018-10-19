Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Likely to come off bench

Harkless (knee) isn't in Thursday's starting lineup against the Lakers, Tana Ganguli of the Los Angels Times reports.

Harkless remains probable for the season opener, although it's been confirmed that he won't start the contest. Jake Layman will draw the start at small forward in his place. Coach Terry Stotts elected not to comment during the pregame on whether Harkless would play, although he figures to be an option off the bench.