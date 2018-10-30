Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Likely to play Tuesday
Head coach Terry Stotts said that he expects Harkless (knee) to be available for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Dan Sheldon of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Harkless was sidelined for Monday's win over the Pacers while tending to his lingering knee injury, but it looks like one night off was all he needed. He is, however, expected to remain on a minutes restriction off the bench in order to prevent any further damage from occurring. With that, Jake Layman is in line to start at small forward yet again Tuesday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Will not play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Won't move into starting five until minutes restriction is lifted•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Grabs eight boards in Saturday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Designated probable for Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Posts seven points off bench in opener•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Likely to come off bench•
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...