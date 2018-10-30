Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Likely to play Tuesday

Head coach Terry Stotts said that he expects Harkless (knee) to be available for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Dan Sheldon of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Harkless was sidelined for Monday's win over the Pacers while tending to his lingering knee injury, but it looks like one night off was all he needed. He is, however, expected to remain on a minutes restriction off the bench in order to prevent any further damage from occurring. With that, Jake Layman is in line to start at small forward yet again Tuesday.