Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Likely to return Tuesday

Harkless (knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

It sounds like Harkless is expected to return after missing Sunday's game against Philadelphia with a knee injury. Harkless, who is averaging 8.2 points and 5.4 rebounds over his last five games, figures to immediately reclaim his place in the starting lineup once he's cleared to play.