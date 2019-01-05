Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Listed as probable
Harkless is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Rockets with a left knee injury, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Harkless likely picked up the injury in Friday's loss to the Thunder, but was still productive in that contest with five points, eight rebounds, three blocks, one steal and one assist in 24 minutes. If Harkless were forced to miss Saturday's game, Evan Turner and Jake Layman could be pressed into more playing time at small forward.
