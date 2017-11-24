Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Moving to bench
Harkless will move to the bench for Friday's game against the Nets, Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl reports.
Terry Stotts will make a surprise change to the starting lineup, sending Harkless to the bench in favor of Pat Connaughton, who will make his first start of the season and second start of his career. While he's a versatile defender, Harkless has been a virtual non-factor on offense this season and is averaging only 4.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in the month of November.
