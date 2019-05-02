Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: MRI confirms ankle sprain
Harkless underwent an MRI on Thursday which confirmed that he's dealing with a right ankle sprain, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports. He is questionable for Friday's Game 3 against the Nuggets.
Harkless missed the entire second half of Game 2 due to the injury and is dealing with some pain and swelling. More information on his status may arrive following Friday's morning shootaround. If he's unable to play in Game 3, Jake Layman could step into a starting role.
