Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Nets six points in start Monday

Harkless collected six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists and one steal across 24 minutes in Monday's 111-91 loss to the Pistons.

Harkless earned the start Monday in place of the injured Evan Turner (calf), and performed right in line with his season averages when he starts, posting six points on Monday night (averages 5.7 in games he starts). There really is little upside for Harmless, who even when he has the opportunity for extra minutes and chances, can't crack the double-digits in the point category. Keep in mind this game comes off the heels of his prolific 19-point outing against the Celtics, but even when he started, he couldn't turn in anywhere near a similar performance.