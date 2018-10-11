Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: No longer listed in starting five

Updating a previous report, Harkless (knee) will come off the bench in Wednesday's preseason tilt with the Suns, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Harkless was previously announced as a starter, but it will actually be Jake Layman that gets another start on the wing. Still, Harkless was only expected to see between 10-to-12 minutes anyway, so he wasn't on the radar for preseason DFS players. There's also a chance Harkless doesn't even see the court, which would make Friday's preseason finale against the Kings his next opportunity to make his debut.