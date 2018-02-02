Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Not on injury report
Harkless (back) is not listed as inactive on the Blazers' game notes.
Harkless entered the day nursing a back injury, and while he looks to be available, it's unlikely that he'll make much of an impact. The 24-year-old played 12 minutes in Wednesday's blowout win over the Bulls, but it was just the second time since Jan. 12 that he'd seen double-digit minutes.
