Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Off injury report

Harkless (knee) is not on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Harkless sat out Friday's game due to left knee soreness, but he'll be back in action Saturday. He'll presumably re-take his spot in the starting five, which would push Rodney Hood back to the bench.

