Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Offensive surge continues Sunday
Harkless finished with 21 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Sunday's 122-109 win over the Clippers.
The 24-year-old wing's shot has suddenly come to life over the last three games, as Harkless carries a 66.6 percent (18-for-27) success rate from the floor over that span. That tally includes a 7-for-11 effort from three-point range, underscoring how much of a hot hand he's currently enjoying. The six-year veteran's production has been nowhere near this level for a three-game stretch at any point this season, but it's still debatable whether he'll be able to sustain it, especially considering the high-usage profiles of fellow first-unit mates Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic.
