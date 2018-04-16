Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Officially questionable for Game 2

Harkless (knee) has officially been upgraded to questionable for Game 2 against the Pelicans on Tuesday, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Harkless, who's been out since Mar. 25 with a left knee injury, has been able to log a couple of limited practices over the last two days and appears to be inching closer to a return. While a final decision on his availability for Tuesday's contest likely won't come until after the team's morning shootaround, this is still an encouraging development and Harkless seems likely to be cleared at some point over the next few games. The Trail Blazers took a tough loss in Game 1 to the Pelicans, so Harkless would be a nice boost for the team's wing rotation. Evan Turner's minutes should take a hit once Harkless is good to go.