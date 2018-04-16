Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Officially questionable for Game 2
Harkless (knee) has officially been upgraded to questionable for Game 2 against the Pelicans on Tuesday, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Harkless, who's been out since Mar. 25 with a left knee injury, has been able to log a couple of limited practices over the last two days and appears to be inching closer to a return. While a final decision on his availability for Tuesday's contest likely won't come until after the team's morning shootaround, this is still an encouraging development and Harkless seems likely to be cleared at some point over the next few games. The Trail Blazers took a tough loss in Game 1 to the Pelicans, so Harkless would be a nice boost for the team's wing rotation. Evan Turner's minutes should take a hit once Harkless is good to go.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Still limited at practice Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Progressing, but uncertain for Game 2•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out for Game 1•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out 2-to-3 weeks following knee surgery•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Undergoing surgery Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....