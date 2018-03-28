Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out 2-to-3 weeks following knee surgery

Harkless underwent left knee surgery Wednesday and is expected to miss roughly 2-to-3 weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Harkless is undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, so it's not expected to end his 2017-18 campaign as he long as he progresses quickly in his recovery. That said, it will cost him at least the last two weeks of the regular season and could drag into the first round of the playoffs, which start April 14. Look for updates to be provided as he reaches milestones in his recovery, though in the meantime, Evan Turner should take over the starting small forward role. In Harkless' place Tuesday, Turner posted 14 points, six rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes.