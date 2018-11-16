Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out again Friday

Harkless (knee) won't play Friday against the Timberwolves, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Harkless is set to miss his tenth straight contest due to a knee injury. He'll continue to be monitored from day-to-day with his next chance to suit up coming Sunday in Washington.

More News
Our Latest Stories