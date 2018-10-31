Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out again Thursday

Harkless (knee) will be out Thursday against the Pelicans, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Knee soreness will cause Harkless to miss a third straight contest Thursday. Jake Layman should continue starting at small forward. Harkless' next chance to play arrives Saturday against the Lakers.

More News
Our Latest Stories