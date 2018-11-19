Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out again Tuesday
Harkless (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Right knee soreness will keep Harkless out for a 12th straight game. The Trail Blazers haven't updated his status, so Harkless will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against Milwaukee.
