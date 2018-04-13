Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out for Game 1
Harkless (knee) is out for the Trail Blazers' playoff opener against the Pelicans on Saturday, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Harkless underwent left knee surgery back in late March. After which, a 2-to-3 week recovery timetable was given. So, it doesn't come as too much of a surprise that Harkless will be unable to take the floor for Game 1. That said, it's still possible he returns at some point in the series, so he should be considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out 2-to-3 weeks following knee surgery•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Undergoing surgery Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Continues offensive renaissance Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Strong contributions in Tuesday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Offensive surge continues Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....