Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out for Game 1

Harkless (knee) is out for the Trail Blazers' playoff opener against the Pelicans on Saturday, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Harkless underwent left knee surgery back in late March. After which, a 2-to-3 week recovery timetable was given. So, it doesn't come as too much of a surprise that Harkless will be unable to take the floor for Game 1. That said, it's still possible he returns at some point in the series, so he should be considered day-to-day.