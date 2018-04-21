Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out for Game 4
Harkless (knee) is out for Saturday's Game 4 against the Pelicans, per Portland Trail Blazers courtside reporter Brooke Olzendam.
With Portland down 3-0, Harkless' presence for Game 4 was certainly desired, but he's experiencing too much soreness in his knee to play. However, Evan Turner (toe) has been cleared to play, so the Trail Blazers will have at least some of their usual crew on the wing.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable for Game 4•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Quiet in Game 3 start•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Starting in Game 3•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Productive in return to action•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Available for Game 2•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Officially questionable for Game 2•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....