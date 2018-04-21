Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out for Game 4

Harkless (knee) is out for Saturday's Game 4 against the Pelicans, per Portland Trail Blazers courtside reporter Brooke Olzendam.

With Portland down 3-0, Harkless' presence for Game 4 was certainly desired, but he's experiencing too much soreness in his knee to play. However, Evan Turner (toe) has been cleared to play, so the Trail Blazers will have at least some of their usual crew on the wing.